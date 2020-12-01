WORD OF THE DAY
Gardyloo [gahr-dee-loo] (interjection) a cry formerly used in Scotland to warn pedestrians when slops were about to be thrown from an upstairs window.
TV TRIVIA
In "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" and other series, who provided the voice of Shaggy?
A. Matthew Lillard
B. Billy West
C. Casey Kasem
D. Scott Innes
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20,000: The Karni Mata Temple in Deshnoke, India, is home to 20,000 rats who are believed to be descended from an incarnation of the Hindu goddess Durga.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 1, 1955: In Montgomery, Alabama, Rosa Parks is jailed for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man, a violation of the city's racial segregation laws. The successful Montgomery Bus Boycott, organized by Martin Luther King Jr., followed Park's historic act of civil disobedience.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Sarah Silverman (50)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"All the money in the world can't buy you back good health." - Reba McEntire
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Casey Kasem
