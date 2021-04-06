WORD OF THE DAY
Dashpot [dash-pot] (noun) a device for cushioning, damping, or reversing the motion of a piece of machinery, consisting of a cylinder in which a piston operates to create a pressure or vacuum on an enclosed gas or to force a fluid in or out of the chamber through narrow openings.
FILM FACTS
In "Air Force One," what is the last name of the first family?
A. Smith
B. Marshall
C. Bennett
D. Caldwell
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
28,800:The average person blinks 15-20 times per minute, 1,200 times per hour and 28,800 times in a day.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 6, 1917: Two days after the U.S. Senate voted 82 to 6 to declare war against Germany, the U.S. House of Representatives endorses the declaration by a vote of 373 to 50, and America formally enters World War I.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Paul Rudd (52)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Middle age is when a guy keeps turning off lights for economical rather than romantic reasons." - Lillian Gordy Carter
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Marshall
