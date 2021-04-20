WORD OF THE DAY
Rapprochement [rap-rohsh-mahn] (noun) an establishment or reestablishment of harmonious relations: a rapprochement reached between warring factions.
In "Spider-Man" (2002), who was the man Peter Parker fought in the caged fighting match?
A. Bonesaw
B. Bonemarrow
C. Crusher
D. Bonecrak
(Answer at bottom of column)
3.5: In humans, fingernails grow at an average rate of about 3.5 mm (0.14 in) a month, whereas toenails grow about half as quickly (about 1.6 mm (0.063 in) a month).
April 20, 1999: Two teenage gunmen kill 13 people in a shooting spree at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, south of Denver.
Movie actor Andy Serkis (57)
"Cherish all your happy moments; they make a fine cushion for old age." - Booth Tarkington
A. Bonesaw
