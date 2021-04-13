WORD OF THE DAY
Kantar [kahn-tahr] (noun) (in some Middle Eastern countries) a unit of weight corresponding to the hundredweight, but varying in different localities.
TV TRIVIA
In "House, M.D.," Dr. Gregory House suffered from what in his leg?
A. Bone cancer
B. Infarction
C. Aneurysm
D. Nerve loss
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
30: When standing, the elephant's heart beats approximately 30 times per minute. Unlike many other animals, the heart rate speeds up by 8 to 10 beats per minute when the elephant is lying down.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 13, 1997: 21-year-old Tiger Woods wins the Masters Tournament by a record 12 strokes in Augusta, Georgia. It was Woods' first victory in one of golf's four major championships.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Al Green (75)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The only sure weapon against bad ideas is better ideas." - Alfred Whitney Griswold
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Infarction
