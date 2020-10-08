WORD OF THE DAY
Fabaceous [fuh-bey-shuh s] (adjective) belonging to the Fabaceae, an alternative name for the plant family Leguminosae.
FILM FACTS
In "Back to the Future," from whom did Doc Brown get the plutonium which he uses to power the time machine?
A. Russians
B. Iranians
C. Libyans
D. Chinese
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
.02: The earth is .02 degrees hotter during a full moon.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 8, 1871: The Great Chicago Fire begins. The two-day fire began in the barn of Patrick and Catherine O'Leary and killed between 200 and 300 people.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Oct. 8: Pop singer Bruno Mars (35)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I believe things cannot make themselves impossible." - Stephen Hawking
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Libyans
