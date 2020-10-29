WORD OF THE DAY
Handfast [hand-fast, -fahst] (noun) a covenant or contract, especially a betrothal, usually completed by a handclasp.
TV TRIVIA
In "Friends," which of these songs was made famous by Phoebe?
A. "Where You Lead"
B. "Fantasy"
C. "I Don't Wanna Wait"
D. "Smelly Cat"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
40,000: Each year, there are more than 40,000 toilet related injuries in the United States.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 29, 1929: Black Tuesday hits Wall Street as investors trade 16,410,030 shares on the New York Stock Exchange in a single day. America and the rest of the industrialized world spiraled into the Great Depression.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Winona Ryder (49)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"True love cannot be found where it does not exist, nor can it be denied where it does." - Torquato Tasso
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. "Smelly Cat"
