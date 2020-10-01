WORD OF THE DAY
Electroencephalograph [ih-lek-troh-en-sef-uh-luh-graf, -grahf] (noun) an instrument for measuring and recording the electrical activity of the brain.
TV TRIVIA
In the "Get Smart," where was Maxwell Smart's most commonly-used telephone located?
A. His shoe
B. His cufflinks
C. His watch
D. His gun
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
300: Novelist Patricia Highsmith kept about 300 snails as pets. She carried them in her handbag to parties.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 1, 1890: An act of Congress creates Yosemite National Park.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Julie Andrews (85)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. His shoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.