N1410P00001C.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Electroencephalograph [ih-lek-troh-en-sef-uh-luh-graf, -grahf] (noun) an instrument for measuring and recording the electrical activity of the brain.

TV TRIVIA

In the "Get Smart," where was Maxwell Smart's most commonly-used telephone located?

A. His shoe

B. His cufflinks

C. His watch

D. His gun

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

300: Novelist Patricia Highsmith kept about 300 snails as pets. She carried them in her handbag to parties.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 1, 1890: An act of Congress creates Yosemite National Park.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actress Julie Andrews (85)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. His shoe

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.