Ballottement [buh-lot-muh nt] (noun) a physical diagnostic technique used to detect solid objects surrounded by fluid, as abdominal organs or tumors, performed by suddenly compressing the fluid with the hand, causing the solid object to abut against the hand.
TV TRIVIA
In "That 70's Show," what is Eric's mother's name?
A. Laurie
B. Kathy
C. Kitty
D. Katie
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
35: A car operates at maximum fuel efficiency at speeds between 25 and 35 mph.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 26, 1941: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs a bill officially establishing the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Music producer DJ Khaled (45)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Attitude is more important than the past, than education, than money, than circumstances, than what people do or say. It is more important than appearance, giftedness or skill." - Charles R. Swindoll
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Kitty
