WORD OF THE DAY
Retroussé [re-troo-sey] (adjective) turned up (especially of the nose).
FILM FACTS
In "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," what is the name of the female Gypsy in the movie?
A. She didn't have a name
B. Laverne
C. Esmeralda
D. Shirley
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
150: About 150 people are killed each year by coconuts.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 19, 1863: President Abraham Lincoln delivers the Gettysburg Address.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Adam Driver (37)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"All men are equal before fish." - Herbert Hoover
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Esmeralda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.