WORD OF THE DAY
Baedeker [bey-di-ker] (noun) any guidebook, pamphlet or the like, containing information useful to travelers.
TV TRIVIA
In "Frasier," what eastern city did Frasier move from?
A. Boston
B. Williamsburg
C. New York
D. Atlantic City
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
80: Nearly 80% of all sudden cardiac arrests happen at home.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 12, 1954: Ellis Island, the gateway to America, shuts it doors after processing more than 12 million immigrants since opening in 1892.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Ryan Gosling (40)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Beauty is the lover's gift." - William Congreve
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Boston
