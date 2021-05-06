WORD OF THE DAY
Faille [fahyl, feyl; French fa-yuh] (noun) a soft, transversely ribbed fabric of silk, rayon or lightweight taffeta.
FILM FACTS
In "The Mummy," when we first meet Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser), he is a member of which organization?
A. Archaeological Society
B. British Military
C. Magi
D. Foreign Legion
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
75: Seventy-five percent of all earthquakes in the United States with magnitudes larger than five happen in Alaska.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 6, 1994: In a ceremony presided over by England's Queen Elizabeth II and French President Francois Mitterrand, a rail tunnel under the English Channel was officially opened, connecting Britain and the European mainland for the first time since the Ice Age.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor George Clooney (60)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"There is a wisdom of the head, and a wisdom of the heart." - Charles Dickens
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Foreign Legion
