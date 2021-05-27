N1910P44003C.TIF

Did you know?

In a survey, 52% of Americans said pepperoni is one of their three favorite pizza toppings. Thirty-four percent listed sausage, and 31% listed mushrooms.

WORD OF THE DAY

Calando [kah-lahn-doh] 1. (adjective) becoming slower and softer; dying away; 2. (adverb)

in a slower, softer manner.

FILM FACTS

In "The Road to El Dorado," what's the horse's name?

A. Juan

B. Miguel

C. Tulio

D. Altivo

NUMBER TO KNOW

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 27, 1941: The British navy sinks the German battleship Bismarck in the North Atlantic near France. The German death toll was more than 2,000.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Rapper Andre 3000 (46)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Have patience. All things are difficult before they become easy." - Saadi

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Altivo

