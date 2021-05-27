WORD OF THE DAY
Calando [kah-lahn-doh] 1. (adjective) becoming slower and softer; dying away; 2. (adverb)
in a slower, softer manner.
FILM FACTS
In "The Road to El Dorado," what's the horse's name?
A. Juan
B. Miguel
C. Tulio
D. Altivo
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
52: In a survey, 52% of Americans said pepperoni is one of their three favorite pizza toppings. Thirty-four percent listed sausage, and 31% listed mushrooms.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 27, 1941: The British navy sinks the German battleship Bismarck in the North Atlantic near France. The German death toll was more than 2,000.
POLL: What are your plans for Memorial Day weekend?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Andre 3000 (46)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Have patience. All things are difficult before they become easy." - Saadi
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Altivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.