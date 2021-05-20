WORD OF THE DAY
Tauromachy [taw-rom-uh-kee] (noun) the art or technique of bullfighting.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," who was constantly being thrown out of the house?
A. Jazz
B. Carlton
C. Will
D. Ashley
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
119: Nerve impulse for muscle position travel at speeds up to 119 meters per second; pain signals travel slower at 0.61m/s; touch signals travel at speeds of 76.2m/s.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 20, 1873: San Francisco businessman Levi Strauss and Reno, Nevada, tailor Jacob Davis are given a patent to create work pants reinforced with metal rivets, marking the birth of one of the world's most famous garments: blue jeans.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Busta Rhymes (49)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Love consists in this, that two solitudes protect and touch and greet each other." - Rainer Maria Rilke
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Jazz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.