WORD OF THE DAY
Mainour [mey-ner] (noun) (Old English law) a stolen article found on the person of or near the thief: to be taken with the mainour.
FILM FACTS
In "The Little Mermaid," what present does Prince Eric receive?
A. He doesn't receive one
B. A dog
C. A statue of himself
D. A sword
NUMBER TO KNOW
17: With 17 letters, the longest word with no repeated letters is "subdermatoglyphic."
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 13, 1846: U.S. Congress overwhelmingly votes in favor of President James K. Polk's request to declare war on Mexico in a dispute over Texas.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Stevie Wonder (71)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Faith is love taking the form of aspiration." - William Ellery Channing
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. A statue of himself
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.