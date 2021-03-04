morning minutes .jpg
WORD OF THE DAY

Xyst [zist] (noun) (in ancient Greek and Roman architecture) a covered portico, as a promenade; (in an ancient Roman villa) a garden walk planted with trees.

TV TRIVIA

On "The Flintstones," what is the name of the alien who visits Fred and Barney often?

A. Lazoo

B. Gazoo

C. Tazoo

D. Bazoo

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

3,106.75: The Cullinan Diamond was the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found, weighing 3,106.75 carats.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

March 4, 1933: At the height of the Great Depression, Franklin Delano Roosevelt is inaugurated as the 32nd president of the United States.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actress Patricia Heaton (63)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I didn't think; I experimented." - Anthony Burgess

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Gazoo

