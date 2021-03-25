WORD OF THE DAY
Saprophyte [sap-ruh-fahyt] (noun) any organism that lives on dead organic matter, as certain fungi and bacteria.
FILM FACTS
In "Jerry Maguire," what was the last name of Jerry's rival?
A. Salt
B. Cushman
C. Spice
D. Sugar
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
15: A regulation bowling pin is 15 inches high and has a circumference of 15 inches at its widest point.
POLL: Are you watching March Madness?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 25, 1911: The Triangle Shirtwaist Company factory in New York City burns down, killing 146 workers. The tragedy led to the development of a series of laws and regulations that better protected the safety of factory workers.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Elton John (74)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Be brave, young lovers, and follow your star." - Oscar Hammerstein II
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Sugar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.