WORD OF THE DAY

Saprophyte [sap-ruh-fahyt] (noun) any organism that lives on dead organic matter, as certain fungi and bacteria.

FILM FACTS

In "Jerry Maguire," what was the last name of Jerry's rival?

A. Salt

B. Cushman

C. Spice

D. Sugar

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

15: A regulation bowling pin is 15 inches high and has a circumference of 15 inches at its widest point.

POLL: Are you watching March Madness?

This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.

You voted:

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

March 25, 1911: The Triangle Shirtwaist Company factory in New York City burns down, killing 146 workers. The tragedy led to the development of a series of laws and regulations that better protected the safety of factory workers.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Rock singer Elton John (74)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Be brave, young lovers, and follow your star." - Oscar Hammerstein II

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Sugar

Tags

