WORD OF THE DAY
Idempotent [ahy-duh m-poht-nt, id-uh m-] (adjective) unchanged when multiplied by itself.
TV TRIVIA
On "Scrubs," who is the hospital's lawyer?
A. Ted
B. Todd
C. Tom
D. Turk
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
400 billion: The Lego Group estimates that in five decades it has produced 400 billion Lego blocks.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 18, 1852: In New York City, Henry Wells and William G. Fargo join with several other investors to launch their namesake business.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Adam Levine (42)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"One touch of nature makes the whole world kin." - William Shakespeare
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Ted
