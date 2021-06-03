WORD OF THE DAY
Gambado [gam-bey-doh] (noun) 1. either of a pair of large protective boots or gaiters fixed to a saddle instead of stirrups; 2. any long gaiter or legging.
TV TRIVIA
On "Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C.," what is the name of Gomer's drill instructor?
A. Col. Klink
B. Sgt. Brady
C. Sgt. Carter
D. Sgt. Fillmore
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
24: The eruption of St. Helens released 24 megatons of thermal energy and ejected more than 0.67 cubic miles of material.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 3, 1937: In France, the duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, marries Wallis Warfield, the American divorcee for whom he abdicated the British throne in December 1936.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Tennis player Rafael Nadal (35)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"What is love? It is the morning and the evening star." - Sinclair Lewis
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Sgt. Carter
