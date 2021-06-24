WORD OF THE DAY
Ecesis [ih-see-sis] (noun) the establishment of an immigrant plant in a new environment.
FILM FACTS
In "Hot Fuzz," at the hotel, the owner is doing a crossword. What word does Nicholas help her out with?
A. Banshee
B. Witch
C. Siren
D. Hag
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
52: Oklahoma receives an average of 52 tornadoes per year, and the state of Texas is hit with 126 tornadoes in an average year.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 24, 1812: Following the rejection of his Continental System by Czar Alexander I, French Emperor Napoleon orders his Grande Armee, the largest European military force ever assembled to that date, into Russia.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Mindy Kaling (42)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Imagination is at the root of much that passes for love." - Gilbert Parker
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Hag
