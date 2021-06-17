WORD OF THE DAY
Xylem [zahy-luh m, -lem] (noun) (botany) a compound tissue in vascular plants that helps provide support and that conducts water and nutrients upward from the roots, consisting of tracheids, vessels, parenchyma cells and woody fibers.
TV TRIVIA
On BBC's "Sherlock," what bit of information from "primary school" does Sherlock not know?
A. How to tie his shoes
B. Primary colors
C. The capital of Germany
D. The solar system
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
70: About 70% of people can roll their tongues.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 17, 1885: The dismantled Statue of Liberty, a gift of friendship from the people of France to the people of America, arrives in New York Harbor after being shipped across the Atlantic Ocean in 350 individual pieces packed in more than 200 cases.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Kendrick Lamar (34)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"To have felt too much is to end in feeling nothing." - Dorothy Thompson
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. The solar system
