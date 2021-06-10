WORD OF THE DAY
Sackbut [sak-buht] (noun) 1. a medieval form of the trombone; 2. (Bible) an ancient stringed musical instrument. Dan. 3.
FILM FACTS
In the 1963 animated film "The Sword in the Stone" what was the inventive name of Merlin's owl?
A. Plato
B. Archimedes
C. Aristotle
D. Socrates
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
103: The Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Ramesses II father between 88 and 103 children.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 10, 1752: Benjamin Franklin flies a kite during a thunderstorm and collects ambient electrical charge in a Leyden jar, enabling him to demonstrate the connection between lightning and electricity.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Model Kate Upton (29)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"If you don't love me, it does not matter, anyway I can love for both of us." - Stendhal
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Archimedes
