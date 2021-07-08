morning coffee 2.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Quadra [kwod-ruh] (noun) (architecture) a small molding, as a fillet.

FILM FACTS

In "A Bug's Life," while carrying food to a drop off point, what stopped a line of ants from continuing their journey?

A. A drop of rain blocked their path.

B. Flik blocked their path with one of his inventions.

C. A leaf fell in their path.

D. A small crack in the ground kept them from crossing.

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

2 million: A large cruise ship can carry as much as 2 million gallons of fuel on board.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 8, 1951: Paris, the capital city of France, celebrates turning 2,000 years old.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actor Kevin Bacon (63)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love." - Jane Austen

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. A leaf fell in their path.

