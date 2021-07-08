WORD OF THE DAY
Quadra [kwod-ruh] (noun) (architecture) a small molding, as a fillet.
FILM FACTS
In "A Bug's Life," while carrying food to a drop off point, what stopped a line of ants from continuing their journey?
A. A drop of rain blocked their path.
B. Flik blocked their path with one of his inventions.
C. A leaf fell in their path.
D. A small crack in the ground kept them from crossing.
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
2 million: A large cruise ship can carry as much as 2 million gallons of fuel on board.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 8, 1951: Paris, the capital city of France, celebrates turning 2,000 years old.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Kevin Bacon (63)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love." - Jane Austen
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. A leaf fell in their path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.