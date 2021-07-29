morning corn flakes.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

EDITOR'S NOTE: The "Good Morning!" post that appears daily in your email newsletter and on the site, will end on July 31, 2021. The vendor that provides this content has discontinued the service.

WORD OF THE DAY

Kohlrabi [kohl-rah-bee, -rab-ee, kohl-rah-bee, -rab-ee] (noun) a cultivated cabbage, Brassica oleracea gongylodes, whose stem above ground swells into an edible, bulblike formation.

TV TRIVIA

On "Frasier," which British city is Daphne from?

A. Birmingham

B. London

C. Manchester

D. Newcastle

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

100: A googol is the number 10 to the 100th power. In decimal notation, it is written as the digit 1 followed by 100 zeroes.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 29, 1958: The U.S. Congress passes legislation establishing the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a civilian agency responsible for coordinating America's activities in space.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV show host Tim Gunn (68)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If this be not love, it is madness, and then it is pardonable." - William Congreve

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Manchester

Tags

