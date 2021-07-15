WORD OF THE DAY
Wergild [wur-gild, wer-] (noun) (in Anglo-Saxon England and other Germanic countries) 1. money paid to the relatives of a murder victim in compensation for loss and to prevent a blood feud; 2. the amount of money fixed as compensation for the murder or disablement of a person, computed on the basis of rank.
TV TRIVIA
On "How I Met Your Mother," who gets married on a boat only to get unmarried a moment later?
A. Marshall and Lily
B. Barney and Shannon
C. Ted and Robin
D. Ted and Victoria
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
30: Growing up to 30 feet long, the reticulated python, of southeastern Asia and the East Indies, is the longest snake in the world.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 15, 2006: The San Francisco-based podcasting company Odeo officially releases Twttr - later changed to Twitter - its short messaging service (SMS) for groups, to the public.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Forest Whitaker (60)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"They do not love that do not show their love." - William Shakespeare
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Marshall and Lily
