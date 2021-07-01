WORD OF THE DAY
Jannock [jan-uh k] (adjective) honest; fair; straightforward.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Ted Baxter idolized which famous anchorman?
A. He didn't idolize anybody
B. John Chancellor
C. Walter Cronkite
D. Hugh Downs
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
26: With 26 lanes in certain parts, the Katy Freeway, or Interstate 10, is the widest highway in the world. It serves more than 219,000 vehicles daily in Texas.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 1, 1997: Hong Kong reverts back to Chinese rule in a ceremony attended by British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Prince Charles of Wales, Chinese President Jiang Zemin and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. A few thousand Hong Kongers protested the turnover, which was otherwise celebratory and peaceful.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actor Dan Aykroyd (69)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"That man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much." - Robert Louis Stevenson
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Walter Cronkite
