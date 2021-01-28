WORD OF THE DAY
Champerty [cham-per-tee] (noun) a sharing in the proceeds of litigation by one who agrees with either the plaintiff or defendant to help promote it or carry it on.
FILM FACTS
In "Dumb and Dumber," why was Lloyd so mad when he came home from going to the store?
A. He couldn't find what he needed at the store
B. The store was closed
C. He got robbed by an old lady
D. He got beat up
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
16: Pulp tree plantations account for 16% of world pulp production, old-growth forests 9%, and second- and third- and more generation forests account for the rest
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 28, 1986: The space shuttle Challenger explodes after liftoff.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper J. Cole (36)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"To love and win is the best thing. To love and lose, the next best." - William Makepeace Thackeray
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. He got robbed by an old lady
