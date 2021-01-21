WORD OF THE DAY
Illocutionary [il-uh-kyoo-shuh-ner-ee] (adjective) pertaining to a linguistic act performed by a speaker in producing an utterance, as suggesting, warning, promising or requesting.
TV TRIVIA
On "MythBusters," what is the name of the primary crash test dummy used in the majority of tests?
A. Adam
B. Buster
C. Grant
D. Deadblow
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
46,001: The current world record for most pushups in 24 hours is 46,001.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 21, 1977: President Jimmy Carter grants an unconditional pardon to hundreds of thousands of men who evaded the draft during the Vietnam War.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player Hakeem Olajuwon (58)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The person who can bring the spirit of laughter into a room is indeed blessed." - Bennett Cerf
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Buster
