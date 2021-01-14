Monday is the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Day of Service.
WORD OF THE DAY
Catadioptric [kat-uh-dahy-op-trik] (adjective) pertaining to or produced by both reflection and refraction.
FILM FACTS
In "V for Vendetta," who is the man portrayed on V's mask?
A. Guy Fawkes
B. King George III
C. Robert Townshend
D. Tony Blair
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,500: Irish Antarctic explorer Tom Crean, along with Ernest Shackleton and two other men, sailed 1,500 km in a lifeboat across the Drake Passage to save the lives of 22 men stranded on Elephant Island.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 14, 1875: Theologian, musician, philosopher and Nobel Prize-winning physician Albert Schweitzer is born on this day in 1875 in Upper-Alsace, Germany (now Haut-Rhin, France).
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper LL Cool J (53)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The sweetest of all sounds is praise." - Xenophon
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Guy Fawkes
