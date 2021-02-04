WORD OF THE DAY
Consentaneous [kon-sen-tey-nee-uh s] (adjective) agreeing; accordant; done by common consent; unanimous.
TV TRIVIA
On "Top Cat," what was the police officer's name?
A. Officer Bilko
B. Officer Dribble
C. Officer Dibble
D. Officer Pibble
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
635,013,559,600: There are 635,013,559,600 possible hands in a game of bridge.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 4, 1974: Patty Hearst, the 19-year-old granddaughter of newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst, is kidnapped from her apartment in Berkeley, California.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Alice Cooper (73)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A kiss that is never tasted, is forever and ever wasted." - Billie Holiday
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Officer Dibble
