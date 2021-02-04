morning coffee 2.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Consentaneous [kon-sen-tey-nee-uh s] (adjective) agreeing; accordant; done by common consent; unanimous.

TV TRIVIA

On "Top Cat," what was the police officer's name?

A. Officer Bilko

B. Officer Dribble

C. Officer Dibble

D. Officer Pibble

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

635,013,559,600: There are 635,013,559,600 possible hands in a game of bridge.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Feb. 4, 1974: Patty Hearst, the 19-year-old granddaughter of newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst, is kidnapped from her apartment in Berkeley, California.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Rock singer Alice Cooper (73)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"A kiss that is never tasted, is forever and ever wasted." - Billie Holiday

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Officer Dibble

