WORD OF THE DAY
Hamulus [ham-yuh-luh s] (noun) a small hook or hooklike process, especially at the end of a bone.
FILM FACTS
In "Legally Blonde," what is the name of Elle's dog?
A. Spots
B. Clarion
C. Bruiser
D. Maybelline
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
14: A baby robin may eat 14 feet of earthworms every day.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 25, 1964: 22-year-old Cassius Clay (later known as Muhammad Ali) shocks the oddsmakers by dethroning world heavyweight boxing champ Sonny Liston in a seventh-round technical knockout.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Chelsea Handler (46)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." - Emily Bronte
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Bruiser
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.