WORD OF THE DAY

Hamulus [ham-yuh-luh s] (noun) a small hook or hooklike process, especially at the end of a bone.

FILM FACTS

In "Legally Blonde," what is the name of Elle's dog?

A. Spots

B. Clarion

C. Bruiser

D. Maybelline

NUMBER TO KNOW

14: A baby robin may eat 14 feet of earthworms every day.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Feb. 25, 1964: 22-year-old Cassius Clay (later known as Muhammad Ali) shocks the oddsmakers by dethroning world heavyweight boxing champ Sonny Liston in a seventh-round technical knockout.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Comedian Chelsea Handler (46)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." - Emily Bronte

