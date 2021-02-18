WORD OF THE DAY
Parbuckle [pahr-buhk-uh l] (noun) a kind of tackle for raising or lowering a cask or similar object along an inclined plane or a vertical surface, consisting of a rope looped over a post or the like, with its two ends passing around the object to be moved; a kind of double sling made with a rope, as around a cask to be raised or lowered.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Andy Griffith Show," Mayberry resident Otis Campbell was best known as what?
A. The mayor of Mount Pilot
B. The town drunk
C. The owner of the drug store
D. Opie's best friend
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
4.6: A typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to the EPA.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 18, 1885: Mark Twain publishes his famous novel "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Dr. Dre (56)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Expect problems and eat them for breakfast." - Alfred A. Montapert
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. The town drunk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.