WORD OF THE DAY

Parbuckle [pahr-buhk-uh l] (noun) a kind of tackle for raising or lowering a cask or similar object along an inclined plane or a vertical surface, consisting of a rope looped over a post or the like, with its two ends passing around the object to be moved; a kind of double sling made with a rope, as around a cask to be raised or lowered.

TV TRIVIA

On "The Andy Griffith Show," Mayberry resident Otis Campbell was best known as what?

A. The mayor of Mount Pilot

B. The town drunk

C. The owner of the drug store

D. Opie's best friend

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

4.6: A typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to the EPA.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Feb. 18, 1885: Mark Twain publishes his famous novel "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Rapper Dr. Dre (56)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Expect problems and eat them for breakfast." - Alfred A. Montapert

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. The town drunk

