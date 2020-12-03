WORD OF THE DAY
Yakow [yak-ou] (noun) a hybrid animal, produced by crossbreeding yaks with cows.
FILM FACTS
In "Cast Away," what was Chuck's only friend?
A. A basketball
B. A soccer ball
C. A baseball
D. A volleyball
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
23: Coyotes outpace roadrunners by 23 mph.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 3, 1818: Illinois achieves full statehood. Though Illinois presented challenges to immigrants unaccustomed to the soil and vegetation of the area, it grew to become a densely populated state.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Metal singer Ozzy Osbourne (72)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Change is the end result of all true learning." - Leo Buscaglia
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. A volleyball
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.