morning ritual.TIF

WORD OF THE DAY

Yakow [yak-ou] (noun) a hybrid animal, produced by crossbreeding yaks with cows.

FILM FACTS

In "Cast Away," what was Chuck's only friend?

A. A basketball

B. A soccer ball

C. A baseball

D. A volleyball

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

23: Coyotes outpace roadrunners by 23 mph.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Dec. 3, 1818: Illinois achieves full statehood. Though Illinois presented challenges to immigrants unaccustomed to the soil and vegetation of the area, it grew to become a densely populated state.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Metal singer Ozzy Osbourne (72)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Change is the end result of all true learning." - Leo Buscaglia

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. A volleyball

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.