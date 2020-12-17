WORD OF THE DAY
Neotectonics [nee-oh-tek-ton-iks] (noun) the study of geologically recent movements of the Earth's crust and measurement of its local effects in order to develop techniques for predicting earthquakes.
FILM FACTS
"The Dark Crystal" takes place in "another world, another time, in the age of" what?
A. Magic
B. Fantasy
C. Wonder
D. Gelflings
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
590: The average human will grow 590 miles of hair during their lifetime.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 17, 1903: Near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Orville and Wilbur Wright make the first successful flight in history of a self-propelled, heavier-than-air aircraft. Orville piloted the gasoline-powered, propeller-driven biplane, which stayed aloft for 12 seconds and covered 120 feet on its inaugural flight.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Religious leader Pope Francis (84)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it." - Charles R. Swindoll
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Wonder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.