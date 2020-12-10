WORD OF THE DAY
Katzenjammer [kat-suh n-jam-er] (noun) the discomfort and illness experienced as the aftereffects of excessive drinking; hangover.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Muppet Show," what is the name of the bear?
A. Kermit
B. Scooter
C. Fussie
D. Fozzie
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1 million: There are more than 1 million animal species on Earth.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 10, 1901: The first Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, in the fields of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Raven-Symoné (35)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Fozzie
