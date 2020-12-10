"Good Morning"

WORD OF THE DAY

Katzenjammer [kat-suh n-jam-er] (noun) the discomfort and illness experienced as the aftereffects of excessive drinking; hangover.

TV TRIVIA

On "The Muppet Show," what is the name of the bear?

A. Kermit

B. Scooter

C. Fussie

D. Fozzie

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

1 million: There are more than 1 million animal species on Earth.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Dec. 10, 1901: The first Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, in the fields of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actress Raven-Symoné (35)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Fozzie

