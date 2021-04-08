Morning coffee, paper
WORD OF THE DAY

Ecaudate [ee-kaw-deyt] (adjective) having no tail.

FILM FACTS

In "Catch Me If You Can," in what class did Frank pretend he was the substitute?

A. Spanish

B. French

C. Latin

D. English

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

6: The annual switch to daylight saving time is associated with a 6% increase in fatal car crashes that week.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

April 8, 1974: Hank Aaron, of the Atlanta Braves, hits his 715th career home run, breaking Babe Ruth's record of 714 homers.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actress Skai Jackson (19)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I learn something every time I go into the mountains." - Michael Kennedy

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. French

