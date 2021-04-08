WORD OF THE DAY
Ecaudate [ee-kaw-deyt] (adjective) having no tail.
FILM FACTS
In "Catch Me If You Can," in what class did Frank pretend he was the substitute?
A. Spanish
B. French
C. Latin
D. English
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
6: The annual switch to daylight saving time is associated with a 6% increase in fatal car crashes that week.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 8, 1974: Hank Aaron, of the Atlanta Braves, hits his 715th career home run, breaking Babe Ruth's record of 714 homers.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Skai Jackson (19)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I learn something every time I go into the mountains." - Michael Kennedy
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. French
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.