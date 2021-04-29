morning ritual.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Bascule [bas-kyool] (noun) a device operating like a balance or seesaw, especially an arrangement of a movable bridge (bascule bridge) by which the rising floor or section is counterbalanced by a weight.

TV TRIVIA

On season 1 of "True Detective," the main protagonists are members of the Criminal Investigation Division of what southern U.S. state?

A. Florida

B. Georgia

C. Louisiana

D. Mississippi

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

4,107: In 2018, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reported annual sales of 4,107 vehicles, the most in the ultra-luxury brand's 115-year history.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

April 29, 1992: Riots erupt in Los Angeles after police officers are acquitted in Rodney King trial.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld (67)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"What the world really needs is more love and less paper work." - Pearl Bailey

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Louisiana

Recommended for you

+51
50 famous paintings and the stories behind them

50 famous paintings and the stories behind them

This curated list of famous paintings delves into their hidden meanings as well as examines the particular social and political contexts in which they were created. A wide range of artistic movements are covered, including the Italian Renaissance, Post-Impressionism, and Modernism. Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.