WORD OF THE DAY
Bascule [bas-kyool] (noun) a device operating like a balance or seesaw, especially an arrangement of a movable bridge (bascule bridge) by which the rising floor or section is counterbalanced by a weight.
TV TRIVIA
On season 1 of "True Detective," the main protagonists are members of the Criminal Investigation Division of what southern U.S. state?
A. Florida
B. Georgia
C. Louisiana
D. Mississippi
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
4,107: In 2018, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reported annual sales of 4,107 vehicles, the most in the ultra-luxury brand's 115-year history.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 29, 1992: Riots erupt in Los Angeles after police officers are acquitted in Rodney King trial.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld (67)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"What the world really needs is more love and less paper work." - Pearl Bailey
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Louisiana
