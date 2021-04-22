WORD OF THE DAY
Scarabaeid [skar-uh-bee-id] 1. (adjective) belonging or pertaining to the Scarabaeidae, a family of lamellicorn beetles, including the scarabs, dung beetles, June bugs and cockchafers; 2. (noun) any scarabaeid beetle.
In "Ratatouille," what is the name of the chef whose cooking program Remy watches?
A. Francois
B. Clarence
C. Gusteau
D. Skinner
1/100,000: Some species produce a type of batrachotoxin so powerful that only 1/100,000 of an ounce can potentially kill a human.
April 22, 1970: Earth Day, an event to increase public awareness of the world's environmental problems, is celebrated in the United States for the first time.
Movie actor Jack Nicholson (84)
"A man is already halfway in love with any woman who listens to him." - Brendan Behan
C. Gusteau
