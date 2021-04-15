jack-roosevelt-robinson-1493118_1920.jpg

On this day in 1947, Jackie Robinson, age 28, became the first African-American player in Major League Baseball when he stepped onto Ebbets Field in Brooklyn to compete for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

 Image by Welcome to all and thank you for your visit ! ツ from Pixabay

WORD OF THE DAY

Landau [lan-daw, -dou] (noun) a four-wheeled, two-seated carriage with a top made in two parts that may be let down or folded back; a sedanlike automobile with a short convertible back.

TV TRIVIA

On "The Monkees," what did Davy want to be when he was living in England?

A. Plumber

B. Jockey

C. Singer

D. Choreographer

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

18: The median age for a Kenyan is just 18 years and the average life expectancy is 59 years.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

April 15, 1947: Jackie Robinson, age 28, becomes the first African-American player in Major League Baseball when he steps onto Ebbets Field in Brooklyn to compete for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actress Emma Watson (31)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We always love those who admire us, but we do not always love those whom we admire." - Francois de La Rochefoucauld

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Jockey

Recommended for you

+51
The richest town in every state

The richest town in every state

Stacker used the most recent U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey data, last updated in December 2020, to pull crucial information about each town, including the unemployment rate and median household income. The locations are ranked by the median household income, and ties… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.