WORD OF THE DAY
Xylem [zahy-luh m, -lem] (noun) a compound tissue in vascular plants that helps provide support and that conducts water and nutrients upward from the roots, consisting of tracheids, vessels, parenchyma cells and woody fibers.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Big Bang Theory," where do Sheldon, Leonard, Howard and Raj all work?
A. MIT
B. Boston
C. Yale
D. CalTech
NUMBER TO KNOW
2,777,000: ''The Wizard of Oz'' cost $2,777,000 to make and didn't make its money back for nearly 20 years.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 1, 1700: English pranksters begin popularizing the annual tradition of April Fools' Day by playing practical jokes on each other.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Wrestler Randy Orton (41)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The pleasures of love are always in proportion to our fears." - Stendhal
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. CalTech
