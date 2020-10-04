WORD OF THE DAY
Quacksalver [kwak-sal-ver] (noun) a quack doctor.
TV TRIVIA
In "Mr. Bean," how does Mr. Bean paint his apartment?
A. Gets the neighbor kids to do it
B. Puts paint in a sprinkler
C. Blows up a paint can
D. Wears a rubber suit and throws it by the can on the walls
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,460: The average person has over 1,460 dreams a year.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 4, 1957: The Soviet Union inaugurates the Space Age with its launch of Sputnik, the world's first artificial satellite.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player Derrick Rose (32)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It is easy to sit up and take notice. What is difficult is getting up and taking action." - Honore de Balzac
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Blows up a paint can
