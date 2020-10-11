N1911P22006C.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Nacre [ney-ker] (noun) mother-of-pearl.

FILM FACTS

In "E.T.," what type animal does Elliott set free in science class?

A. Worms

B. Mice

C. Ants

D. Frogs

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

10: About 10% of U.S. households pay their bills in cash.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 11, 1971: John Lennon's "Imagine" is released.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Oct. 11: Rapper Cardi B (28)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock." - Thomas Jefferson

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Frogs

