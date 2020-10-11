WORD OF THE DAY
Nacre [ney-ker] (noun) mother-of-pearl.
FILM FACTS
In "E.T.," what type animal does Elliott set free in science class?
A. Worms
B. Mice
C. Ants
D. Frogs
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
10: About 10% of U.S. households pay their bills in cash.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 11, 1971: John Lennon's "Imagine" is released.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Oct. 11: Rapper Cardi B (28)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock." - Thomas Jefferson
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Frogs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.