WORD OF THE DAY
Karyology [kar-ee-ol-uh-jee] (noun) the study of the structure and function of cell nuclei.
FILM FACTS
In "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," what happens to the pirates when they are exposed to the moon?
A. Become green
B. Become ghosts
C. Become invisible
D. Turn into skeletons
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
18,000: Each year, the average family uses about 18,000 gallons of water to do their laundry.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 8, 1895: German physicist Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen becomes the first person to observe X-rays, a significant scientific advancement that would ultimately benefit a variety of fields.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Chef Gordon Ramsay (54)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Turn into skeletons
