WORD OF THE DAY
Futtock [fuht-uh k] (noun) any of a number of timbers forming the lower, more curved portion of the frame in a wooden hull.
TV TRIVIA
In " How I Met Your Mother," Lily left New York (and Marshall) to attend an art program in what city?
A. Los Angeles
B. San Francisco
C. Seattle
D. Boston
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
40: According to the record holder for tallest waffle stack, Guinness World Records has a 40-page document defining what a waffle is.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 29, 1947: Despite strong Arab opposition, the United Nations votes for the partition of Palestine and the creation of an independent Jewish state.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Actress Anna Faris (44)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant." - Robert Louis Stevenson
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.