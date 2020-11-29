WomanLeavesCoffeeHC1609_source.tif
WORD OF THE DAY

Futtock [fuht-uh k] (noun) any of a number of timbers forming the lower, more curved portion of the frame in a wooden hull.

TV TRIVIA

In " How I Met Your Mother," Lily left New York (and Marshall) to attend an art program in what city?

A. Los Angeles

B. San Francisco

C. Seattle

D. Boston

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

40: According to the record holder for tallest waffle stack, Guinness World Records has a 40-page document defining what a waffle is.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Nov. 29, 1947: Despite strong Arab opposition, the United Nations votes for the partition of Palestine and the creation of an independent Jewish state.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Actress Anna Faris (44)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant." - Robert Louis Stevenson

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. San Francisco

