WORD OF THE DAY
Sacerdotalism [sas-er-doht-l-iz-uh m] (noun) the system, spirit or methods of the priesthood.
FILM FACTS
In "National Treasure," what is the souvenir item that Ben buys in the gift shop of the National Archives Building that costs him $35 plus tax?
A. Duplicate of the Declaration of Independence
B. Duplicate copy of the New England Current
C. Replica of Independence Hall
D. Duplicates of the Silence Dogood Letters
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
18: At age 18, the Queen of England was a mechanic for the British military.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 22, 1963: John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, is assassinated while traveling through Dallas, in an open-top convertible.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Jamie Lee Curtis (62)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The breaking of a wave cannot explain the whole sea." - Vladimir Nabokov
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Duplicate of the Declaration of Independence
