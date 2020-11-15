WORD OF THE DAY
Effusiometer [ɪˌfjuːzɪˈɒmɪtə] (noun) physics an apparatus for determining rates of effusion of gases, usually used for measuring molecular weights.
In "Futurama," where is Lrrr from?
A. Teddy Bear Junction
B. Jiroxilon Seven
C. Earth
D. Omicron Persei Eight
4: Fingernails grow about four times faster than toenails.
Nov. 15, 1867: The first stock ticker is unveiled in New York City.
Movie actress Shailene Woodley (29)
"Why do you have to be a nonconformist like everybody else?" - James Thurber
D. Omicron Persei Eight
