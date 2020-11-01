WORD OF THE DAY
Necessitarianism [nuh-ses-i-tair-ee-uh-niz-uh m] (noun) the doctrine that all events, including acts of the will, are determined by antecedent causes; determinism.
TV TRIVIA
In "The Flintstones," who is Fred's boss?
A. Mr. Spacely
B. Captain Kangaroo
C. Mr. Spock
D. Mr. Slate
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
21: A giraffe can clean its ears with its 21-inch tongue!
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 1, 1512: The ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Rome, one of Italian artist Michelangelo's finest works, is exhibited to the public for the first time.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (58)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A wide screen just makes a bad film twice as bad." - Samuel Goldwyn
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Mr. Slate
