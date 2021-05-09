Happy Mother's Day!
WORD OF THE DAY
Imago [ih-mey-goh, ih-mah-] (noun) 1. (entomology) an adult insect; 2. (psychoanalysis) an idealized concept of a loved one, formed in childhood and retained unaltered in adult life.
FILM FACTS
In "Wayne's World," what is the name of Cassandra's band?
A. Crucial Taunt
B. Cassandra and the Rebels
C. The Firestarters
D. Jolly Green Giants
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1.3 million: About 1,300,000 planet Earths can fit inside of the sun.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 9, 1960: The Food and Drug Administration approves the world's first commercially produced birth-control pill - Enovid-10, made by the G.D. Searle Company of Chicago.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Billy Joel (72)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I have a mind to join a club and beat you over the head with it." - Groucho Marx
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Crucial Taunt
