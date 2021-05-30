WORD OF THE DAY
Decuman [dek-yoo-muh n] 1. (adjective) large or immense, as a wave; 2. (in ancient Rome) of or relating to the tenth cohort of a legion. 3. (noun) Also called decuman gate. (in ancient Rome) the main gate of a military camp, facing away from the enemy and near which the tenth cohort of the legion was usually stationed.
FILM FACTS
In "Spirited Away," where does Zeniba live?
A. Rock Bottom
B. Swamp Bottom
C. In the bath house
D. Bikini Bottom
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1: Less than 1% of the diamonds sold for engagement rings each year are colorless enough to receive a GIA D color grade.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 30, 1431: At Rouen in English-controlled Normandy, Joan of Arc, the peasant girl who became the savior of France, is burned at the stake for heresy.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Stage actress Idina Menzel (50)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Once, during Prohibition, I was forced to live for days on nothing but food and water." - W.C. Fields
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Swamp Bottom
