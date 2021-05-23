WORD OF THE DAY
Xyster [zis-ter] (noun) a surgical instrument for scraping bones.
TV TRIVIA
On "Bob's Burgers," what article of clothing is Louise almost never seen without?
A. A pink bunny hat
B. A charm bracelet
C. A string of pearls
D. Pink sneakers
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20,000: The National Earthquake Information Center locates about 20,000 earthquakes every year (about 55 per day).
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 23, 1934: Notorious criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are shot to death by Texas and Louisiana state police while driving a stolen car near Sailes, Louisiana.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actor and game show host Drew Carey (63)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I have a wonderful makeup crew. They're the same people restoring the Statue of Liberty." - Bob Hope
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. A pink bunny hat
