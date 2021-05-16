WORD OF THE DAY
Quartic [kwawr-tik] 1. (adjective) of or relating to the fourth degree; 2. (noun) also called biquadratic, a quartic polynomial or equation.
FILM FACTS
In "Galaxy Quest," what is Jason Nesmith/Commander Taggart's catchphrase (that the crew hates)?
A. "Never give up, never surrender!"
B. "By Grabthar's Hammer, you shall be avenged!"
C. "Captain Taggart has saved you!"
D. "Young Laredo, how you've grown!"
NUMBER TO KNOW
400 million: Over 400 million M&M's are produced each day.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 16, 1929: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hands out its first awards, at a dinner party for around 250 people held in the Blossom Room of the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Megan Fox (35)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Age is not important unless you're a cheese." - Helen Hayes
TRIVIA ANSWER
